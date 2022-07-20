Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Netflix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.56.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

