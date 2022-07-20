Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 3.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.