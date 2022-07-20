Eos Management L.P. Has $715,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eos Management L.P. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 0.4% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

