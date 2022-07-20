Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EPSN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 1,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.32. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $436,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 397,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,350.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 71,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $506,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,332,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,462,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $436,712.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,350.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,199. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

