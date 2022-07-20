Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.03 and a 200-day moving average of $215.19. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.21.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2,191.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Equifax by 275.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equifax by 9.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Equifax by 18.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,897 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.