Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.55-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of 5.07-5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.55-$7.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.21.

Equifax Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EFX stock traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $205.17. 1,147,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equifax by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

