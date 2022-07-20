Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.21-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.55-$7.80 EPS.
Equifax Stock Performance
Equifax stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,750. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.
Equifax Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.21.
Insider Transactions at Equifax
In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
