Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.25 to C$11.50. The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 85,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,148,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 28.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.