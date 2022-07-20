Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $15.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.59.

BIIB stock opened at $220.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Biogen by 1,004.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Biogen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

