Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$5.41 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.89 and a 52-week high of C$11.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

