Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

