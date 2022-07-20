Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Sunday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citigroup Stock Up 4.1 %

C has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

C stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

