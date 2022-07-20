Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,940. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,989,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

