Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,940. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.
Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
