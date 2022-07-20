ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ESS Tech Stock Performance
NYSE GWH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 18,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.47.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
