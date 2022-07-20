ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

NYSE GWH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 18,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

