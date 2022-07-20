ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.34. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

