Ethereum Yield Trading Up 50.7% This Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00007555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $182,764.91 and approximately $29.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.