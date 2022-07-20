Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.45 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.03 ($0.14). 462,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 186,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.15).

Ethernity Networks Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Insider Activity at Ethernity Networks

In related news, insider Yosi Albagli acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,271.37).

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

