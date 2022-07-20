Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $13.31

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $12.95. Euronav shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 11,997 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EURN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Euronav Increases Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Euronav’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronav by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Euronav by 1,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.