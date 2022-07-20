ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXLS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

ExlService Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $156.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService



ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

