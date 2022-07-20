eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 41,270 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $630,935,413.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $7,645.18.

On Friday, April 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64.

On Monday, April 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $222,668.64.

EXPI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 1,024,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. eXp World’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in eXp World by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in eXp World by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

