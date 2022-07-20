FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lessened by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $399.67 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.67 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

