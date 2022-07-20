FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.89. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.67 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

