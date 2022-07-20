FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

