Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,966.25.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.