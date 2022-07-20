Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST opened at $520.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.