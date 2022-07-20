Financial Analysis: Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) vs. Its Peers

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bunker Hill Mining to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bunker Hill Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunker Hill Mining Competitors 600 2007 2638 81 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 56.75%. Given Bunker Hill Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bunker Hill Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -177.37% Bunker Hill Mining Competitors -897.87% 5.87% 0.03%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A -$6.40 million -1.17 Bunker Hill Mining Competitors $8.09 billion $2.07 billion -5.67

Bunker Hill Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining peers beat Bunker Hill Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

