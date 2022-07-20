Financial Council Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.45. 27,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,636. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

