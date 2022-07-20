Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average of $261.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

