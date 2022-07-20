Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 1,833 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 11,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

