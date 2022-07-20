Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 55,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 60,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Fire & Flower Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.09.
About Fire & Flower
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.
