Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 55,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 60,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.09.

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

