First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

First Capital Stock Performance

First Capital stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

First Capital Announces Dividend

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

