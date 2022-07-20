First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,070,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 29,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,923. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
