First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

