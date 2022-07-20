First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

FXNC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. First National has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First National in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First National by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First National in the fourth quarter valued at $6,449,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

