First Personal Financial Services Decreases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cerner were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Cerner by 6,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERN remained flat at $94.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Insider Transactions at Cerner

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

