First Personal Financial Services Has $747,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.33. 5,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.