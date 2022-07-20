First Personal Financial Services Increases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,291,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,475,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,096,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 114,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,492,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.