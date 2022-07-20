First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 14,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,561. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.