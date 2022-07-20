First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. 57,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623,826. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.