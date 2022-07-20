First Personal Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. 137,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

