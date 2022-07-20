First Personal Financial Services Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.74.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
