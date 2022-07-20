First Personal Financial Services Sells 352 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $20,688,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

LOW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.26. 22,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.