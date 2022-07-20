First Personal Financial Services Sells 3,974 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 379.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 543,654 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82.

