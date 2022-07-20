First Personal Financial Services Sells 4,623 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Infosys were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 198,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,832. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

