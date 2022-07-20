First Personal Financial Services Sells 656 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,786,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after buying an additional 102,287 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,453. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.