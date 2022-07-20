First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Stock Price Up 2.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

