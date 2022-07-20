First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. 41,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.