First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:QQXT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter.

