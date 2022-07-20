First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:QQXT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.