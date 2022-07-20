First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

