First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.72% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

